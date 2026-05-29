Arthritis affects people all over the world. Approximately 53.2 million adults in the United States have doctor-diagnosed arthritis, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But many more suffer in undiagnosed silence. Globally, nearly 300 million people may live with arthritis.

Arthritis can range from mild to debilitating and stem from a variety of causes. Understanding what's behind arthritis can help people get the treatment they need. Here are the major types of arthritis and their causes.

Osteoarthritis : Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, says the Cleveland Clinic. It forms as the result of wear-and-tear on cartilage, which breaks down over time. Aging, repetitive movements or previous joint injuries can cause osteoarthritis.

: Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, says the Cleveland Clinic. It forms as the result of wear-and-tear on cartilage, which breaks down over time. Aging, repetitive movements or previous joint injuries can cause osteoarthritis. Gout : Gout is a metabolic condition caused by the buildup of uric acid crystals in the joints. The Mayo Clinic says the buildup occurs when the kidneys cannot filter the uric acid effectively or when the body produces too much. Pain, swelling and tenderness can occur in the joints, often in the big toe.

: Gout is a metabolic condition caused by the buildup of uric acid crystals in the joints. The Mayo Clinic says the buildup occurs when the kidneys cannot filter the uric acid effectively or when the body produces too much. Pain, swelling and tenderness can occur in the joints, often in the big toe. Autoimmune : Some forms of arthritis are autoimmune in nature, meaning that the immune system mistakenly attacks the joints. This occurs with rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis, according to Penn Medicine.

: Some forms of arthritis are autoimmune in nature, meaning that the immune system mistakenly attacks the joints. This occurs with rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis, according to Penn Medicine. Infection/Injury: Sometimes viral or bacterial infections or acute joint injuries can trigger arthritis, says the Cleveland Clinic.

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Certain risk factors elevate the chances of developing arthritis. Risk elevates as joints age and wear down, so older adults are more likely to experience arthritis. Carrying extra weight puts pressure on joints like the knees, so those who are overweight are more likely to get arthritis. Genetics can make a person more vulnerable to diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, and women are more likely to develop it.

There are various treatments for arthritis, and anyone in pain can work with a doctor to make lifestyle changes that can alleviate symptoms and help them live fuller lives.