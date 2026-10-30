The September blood drive was a success. We collected 69 units of blood thanks to all our wonderful donors!!!!

Please join us for our next SaddleBrooke Blood Drive from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the HOA-2 Ballroom on Saturday, November 14.

We have plenty of openings left which means you can make your appointment now and get the time you want. The Red Cross has been staffing us very well and as a result there is very little waiting time in chairs. Come on down and save a life. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=SADDLEBROOKECOM

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Save the Dates for Upcoming Drives here in SaddleBrooke

Saturday, January 16, 2027

Saturday, March 20, 2027

Saturday, May 15, 2027

Saturday, July 17, 2027