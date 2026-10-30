It’s November and the holidays are almost here.

For many of us, that means our normal routines are about to change. There may be decorating, cooking, shopping, traveling, houseguests, community events and, time with children and grandchildren.

It’s a wonderful time of year, but our bodies may suddenly be asked to do things they haven't done in a while.

Reaching overhead to decorate. Lifting boxes. Standing longer in the kitchen. Sitting for hours in a car or airplane. Walking through airports or shopping centers. Getting down on the floor with grandchildren or picking up a little one who isn't quite as little as you remember! Is your body ready for the holidays?

Don't Wait Until Something Hurts

We often think about caring for our bodies after something begins to hurt. But November is a great time to think about preparation instead.

If your shoulders are already tight, your back has been stiff or your hips aren't moving as comfortably as you'd like, pay attention now.

A little preparation can make a big difference.

Start walking a little more if you know you'll be traveling. Practice balance and getting up and down safely if you'll be playing with grandchildren. Break decorating into shorter sessions instead of doing everything in one day. Sit periodically while preparing meals and change positions frequently.

And consider adding massage to your holiday preparation.

What Kind of Massage Do You Need?

One of the biggest misconceptions about massage is that it needs to be deep—or even uncomfortable—to be beneficial. It doesn't.

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Sometimes therapeutic massage is exactly what your body needs. Focused work can address areas of tension, restriction or discomfort and help you move more comfortably.

But sometimes your body needs something completely different.

The holidays can bring emotional stress along with physical activity. Schedules get busier, routines change and our minds seem to constantly be thinking about the next thing that needs to be done.

In those moments, a gentle restorative or relaxation massage may be just as valuable. You don't have to be in pain to receive massage. Sometimes an hour of quiet, nurturing touch and an opportunity to simply stop can be exactly what your body needs.

Listen When Your Body Whispers

Our bodies usually communicate with us long before they demand our attention. A stiff back in the morning. Tight shoulders. Feeling less steady than usual. Difficulty turning your head. Getting tired more quickly during activities. Instead of ignoring those little messages, get curious about them.

Maybe you need therapeutic bodywork. Maybe you need more movement or stretching. Maybe you need rest. Or perhaps you simply need a relaxing massage and an hour where nobody needs anything from you.

We spend a tremendous amount of time preparing everything else for the holidays—the meals, decorations, gifts, guest rooms and travel plans.

This year, put your body on the preparation list, too.

After all, the goal isn't simply to get through the holidays.

It's to feel well enough to enjoy them.

Heidi Overman is a Licensed Massage Therapist and Integrative Health & Wellness Coach and owner of Empty Cup Wellness in Oro Valley.