Caregivers devote time and energy managing another person’s health and safety. Are you one? About 59 million in the United States care for an adult with a medical condition, injury, disability, or illness. The vast majority are unpaid family members.

Unfortunately, caregiving can lead to hidden stress and anxiety. Those serving as caregivers often experience burnout—a deep physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion caused by continuously caring for someone else. Studies show that more than 60 percent of caregivers experience burnout symptoms such as feeling tired even after a full night of sleep, becoming easily irritated or impatient with the loved one, changes in health or habits, and feeling sad, numb or hopeless.

Need some tips and coping strategies? SaddleBrooke Caregivers United wants to help. Join us on Saturday, November 14 for an insightful conversation on coping with stress and managing anxiety. Relocation specialist Anne Marie Glenn will be the presenter and leader of this important discussion.

Taking care of yourself is the foundation for providing good care to those around you. We will learn some small practices for daily stress relief and the importance of building a strong support network. Bring questions, concerns, and tips to share. Leave feeling hopeful and calm.

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SaddleBrooke Caregivers United is a group of unpaid (past, present, or future) caregivers who gather for information, friendship, and support. The group’s monthly meetings are now held on the second Saturday of each month from 10am to noon in the HOA-2 Catalina Room next to the Golf Pro Shop. They are free and open to all SaddleBrooke caregivers.

Contacts: Shirey Webster - (775) 857-7762 - sdwweb1@gmail.com and Bunnie Gill - (520) 818-1835 - bunniegill@gmail.com.

Your health and well-being matter, especially because taking care of yourself enables you to take care of those you love.