Senior Village at SaddleBrooke is always looking for ways to help our members remain confidently safe in their homes. Our newest service for members, Care Connect, uses technology to add another layer of caring for some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

Care Connect uses motion-detection technology to learn a participating member’s normal daily routine. When the technology detects an unexpected change—such as an unusual lack of activity—it will alert a trained Senior Village volunteer. The volunteer then reaches out to the member to make sure everything is okay. It is a simple concept, but it can provide something incredibly important: peace of mind for members and their families, and an extra set of caring eyes when they are needed most.

You can participate in the development of this important work as a financial supporter.

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Care Connect is designed to be as affordable as possible, but technology comes with costs. Senior Village purchases the equipment which trained volunteers install in the homes of participating members. To ensure that this program can continue and grow, we have established a restricted Care Connect Fund dedicated specifically to this service. Your financial support can help put this technology—and the caring people behind it—in the homes of members who need it most. To make a restricted donation for this program, email Donald Prasek, Finance Coordinator, at donald.prasek@seniorvillage.org.

A small investment in Care Connect can provide something priceless: knowing that someone will notice when something doesn’t seem right.