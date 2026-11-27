The annual SaddleBrooke Health Fair returned with resounding success on Saturday, October 17, drawing large crowds of HOA-1 and HOA-2 residents to the MountainView Clubhouse. Running from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the highly anticipated, free community event proved to be an invaluable hub for local healthcare, giving attendees comprehensive access to preventative services, expert consultations and wellness resources all under one roof.

An event of this size requires seamless execution, which was made possible this year by the incredible mobilization of the community. More than 100 dedicated volunteers generously donated their time, energy and expertise to ensure the fair ran flawlessly. From coordinating logistically complex setup operations and directing traffic to greeting guests, managing registration and assisting vendors, these volunteers served as the heartbeat of the event, providing a warm, welcoming and organized environment for all who attended. The centerpiece of the fair’s success was its robust medical offerings, featuring more than 40 vendors and 10 dedicated screening stations. Residents took advantage of a wide array of free, vital health screenings that typically require multiple appointments throughout the year, including:

Sensory & Structural - Hearing, vision, posture, and stress evaluations.

Vitals & Metabolic - Blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose/diabetes, BMI, and breathing assessments.

Specialized Care - Skin checks, osteoporosis screenings, and HIV testing.

In addition to screenings, preventative care was front and center as Desert Life Pharmacy administered critical seasonal and preventative vaccinations, including immunizations for the flu, RSV, pneumonia, shingles and COVID-19. The 2026 event struck a perfect balance between familiar, highly trusted community partners and fresh perspectives. Longtime returning favorites included the University of Arizona Mobile Health Unit, The University of Arizona R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy, HealthySkin Dermatology, Sonoran ENT, Chiropractic USA, Oracle Eye Physicians & Surgeons and the Catalina/Oro Valley Lions Club. Expanding the fair's footprint, the 2026 lineup introduced several new vendors, offering residents broader access to holistic, nutritional and specialized medical care.

New Participants

Empty Cup Wellness

Duke Nutrition Experts

Beauty Inside and Out Preventative Health

Acupuncture for Pain-Free Health

Innovative Dental

Medtronic

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Recognizing that true wellness extends beyond clinical data, the Health Fair offered a wide array of lifestyle and support services. Attendees engaged with professionals specializing in assisted-living placement, in-home care, financial planning, legal services and end-of-life planning. The festive, highly engaging atmosphere was amplified by vendor booths offering educational materials, product demonstrations, healthy giveaways and exciting raffle prizes. Simultaneously, the fair served as a major community collection drive. Public spirit ran high as residents brought in unwanted items for safe disposal and donation, successfully collecting:

Unwanted eyeglasses and hearing aids

Old cell phones

Expired or unused medications

An event of this scale remains entirely free to the public due to the dedication of the Health Fair Planning Committee and its generous corporate sponsors. The 2026 Health Fair was anchored by HealthySkin Dermatology, returning once again as the event's premier Underwriter. Essential support was also provided by this year's Advocate Donors:

Splendido at Rancho Vistoso

Pain Institute of Southern Arizona

Cleere Law Office

Bayada Home Health Care

MountainSide Health

Right at Home

By bridging the gap between local providers and residents—whether long-time locals looking to streamline their healthcare or newcomers seeking to establish medical relationships—the 2026 SaddleBrooke Health Fair solidified its reputation as an unmissable cornerstone of community health, education and connection. Hope to see you again next year, or at our Health Night Out events starting in November.