Avocado takes chocolate mousse from unhealthy decadent to just decadent. Avocado is rich in monounsaturated fats, fiber, and folate. Your family and friends will never guess the secret ingredient. Dark chocolate provides plant phenols that have been found to have health benefits. Unlike regular mousse, which has no fiber, a serving of this treat offers nine grams of fiber. Of course, with 300 calories, a serving of this dessert should only be a special occasion treat.
Makes six servings, ½ cup each.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups avocado pulp (about 2 medium just-ripe avocados)
- ½ cup dark chocolate chips (at least 60% cacao), melted (see tips)
- ½ cup Hershey’s unsweetened cocoa powder
- ½ cup plus 2 Tablespoons real maple syrup (10 Tbsp.)
- ¼ cup organic milk (soy, cow’s, or almond milk)
- 2 Tablespoons brandy (see notes)
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)
Directions:
- Melt chocolate chips either in a microwave or double boiler.
- Put all ingredients in a blender or food processor. Blend until very smooth.
- Let the mousse chill in the refrigerator for at least two hours.
- Optional: For a pretty presentation, use a pastry bag and fluted tip to pipe mousse into small dessert dishes.
Recipe Notes:
- Be sure to use real maple syrup, not the fake maple-flavored pancake syrup.
- Don’t have brandy? You can substitute it with bourbon. Grand Marnier would add a hint of orange flavor.
- If you must avoid alcohol, you can substitute apple juice or orange juice for the brandy.