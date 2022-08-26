Mark your calendar for Friday, September 2 for the fall edition of the very popular Fitness Festival (FIT FEST) at the MountainView Ballroom at 1 p.m. The Wellness Integrated Network (WIN) will be featuring demonstrations and the 411 on fitness programs from both HOA-1 and HOA-2. We are so pleased to work with Bry Deter, Fitness Coordinator of SaddleBrooke HOA #1, and Janette Pyle, Director of Wellness and Fitness Department of HOA-2, as well as several members of their staff. This is your chance learn about NEW classes and see demonstrations about ways to support your wellness goals! So don’t miss it.

At FIT FEST, there will be lots of prizes and something for everyone! You will l learn about fun classes and fitness training where you can:

Lose weight

Eliminate pain in the back, hip, knee, ankle, shoulder, elbow, wrist, and alleviate migraines and planter fasciitis

Improve posture

Stimulate the nervous system

Increase your range of motion

Create functional strength

Improve lung capacity

Stimulate the body’s immune system

Improve mental health

Learn about Cardiovascular training, which is extremely crucial in maintaining your body and mind

Reduce your risk of disease

Help you stay socially active

Sleep better

Improve balance and prevent falls

Learn about options with personal trainers and small group training

Under the direction of Janette Pyle, Director of Wellness and Fitness Department of HOA-2, and Bry Deter, Fitness Coordinator of SaddleBrooke HOA #1 you will be meeting fitness instructors and learning about their classes. The instructors have so much to share to let residents know about the amazing and fun options they have in SaddleBrooke to maintain and/or improve their fitness and wellness. So, you will be able to explore a number of fitness possibilities all in one place.

Remember our other classes:

“Meditation” Complimentary

Each Friday at the Agate Room of the MountainView Arts and Crafts Complex.

8:30 a.m.: Instruction for new attendees

9 p.m.: Meditation

New class members can register by emailing reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.

“First Degree Reiki”

Learn about the incredible history and how to use this amazing energy.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To register, email reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.

“Introduction to Essential Oils” Complementary

You’ve been hearing a lot about essential oils, but don’t know how to get started. This is your EASY Button.

Tuesday, September 6 at 1 p.m. in the home of Barbara Barr.

To register, email winsbaz@gmail.com for directions and map.

“Sleep, Glorious Sleep” Complementary

Did you know that 85 percent of sleep issues can be solved without medicine?

Wednesday, September 14 at 1 p.m. in the home of Barbara Barr.

Register at winsbaz@gmail.com for directions and map.

The Wellness Integrated Network is open to all SaddleBrooke residents. Come join our community of learners on our wellness journey. You can also email Barbara Barr or Patti Gould at winsbaz@gmail.com or call (520) 339-7400.