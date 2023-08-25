Medine is important to take as prescribed and keep your medical provider informed of unpleasant side effects. Two general guidelines to follow are to take it 30 minutes before a meal or two hours after. Follow the prescription and check with your pharmacist they are a great resource to get information. About 45 minutes to one hour is generally most effective, so do things that require effort around that time.

Plan on motivation; acknowledging to yourself that you are on the right track (if you actually are) is the best use of your dopamine. Next time, use your nutritional intake along with meds to get the energy at the highest level for exercise. The way to do this is to have a small portion of carbs to get a boost of energy to get started with exercise.

Movement is important. The latest research leans to strength training for muscle building first, then agility and aerobics on other days. When it comes to longevity and mortality, hand strength and muscle mass are most beneficial for longevity.

Post Exercise NutritionSpread out your protein intake over four doses throughout the day to feed the muscles.

All medicines, motivations and movements are dose specific, meaning that when, where, how much/little make a difference in the benefits that you get.

We are listed in HOA-1 under exercise and support; Classes for Monday begin at 12 p.m. at the Fitness center. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 1:30 p.m to 3 p.m., we have quarterly support and educational meetings. On the third Thursday of January, April, July and October, we will meet in the HOA-1 Art and Craft Center, room 3, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. The HOA-1 Art and Craft Center is located next to the Gift shop. All are welcome! For Parkinson’s info and support, visit pmdalliance.org.

For more information, call Neuroplasticity Coach Vera Shury at (520) 275-8755 or send an email to vera@libertyscience.com.