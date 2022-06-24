Adding Boxing to our PWR! Program intermittently using, stretching, lateral footwork, punching bags, peer challenge, and walking while following protocol is an important part of helping to deal with randomness of situations one may come across in everyday life.

The modified boxing routine is Jabs, Roundhouse Punch, and Uppercut.

The improvement experienced is improvements in gait velocity, endurance, balance and depending on the individual increase in confidence.

And the picture shows us having FUN!

Our class is held two days a week on Tuesday and Thursday, at 1:30 p.m. in the HOA-1 Arts and Crafts Center room #3. Two days a week is really not enough, and members would benefit greatly participating in two more sessions a week. Exercise with the medication for Parkinson’s is the most effective way to delay the progression of the disease; and helps with a better quality of life!

Vice President is Hans Von Michaelis who can be reached by phone at (303) 549-4480. The club member annual dues are $10.

We are listed in HOA-1 under exercise and support; we have quarterly support and educational meetings on the third Thursday of the month from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. HOA-1 in the Art and Craft center room 3. FREE ASSESSMENTS! Next to the Gift shop. All are welcome! Now a Health & Wellness Coach W54776. Go online to visit pmdalliance.org/ for Parkinson’s info and support.

BIG/PWR! Certified Trainer is Vera Shury who can bereached by phone at (520) 275-8755 or via email at vera@libertyscience.com.