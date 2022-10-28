Yes, once again Desert Life Pharmacy (DLP) in SaddleBrooke has been named Pharmacy of the Year for 2022!

Congratulations to Brianne Spaeth. There was never any doubt that DLP would win again this year. Brianne has absolutely the very best Pharmacy in Tucson, as voted by her very numerous, and extremely pleased customers. If, unfortunately you are not one of her customers, you are missing out. Here are just some of what you are missing:

COVID shots and boosters, including the most recent

Flu, Pneumonia and Shinglix shingles shots

KN 95 masks

Free MTM services

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Medication reviews, cost effective therapy changes

Home delivery.

Physicians with office hours at the Desert Life Pharmacy:

Dr. Gordon Watson, cardiologist, provides office hours for new and existing patients the second Wednesday and fourth Thursday of each month.

Dr. Indy Chabra, dermatologist provides office hours for new and existing patients every Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m..

Can Basha’s, Walgreen, Walmart, CVS or Costco compare?