Every human is a unique expression of the species. We each have our own combination of molecules that are influenced by almost limitless variables including DNA, environmental interactions (e.g. the food we eat, the air we breathe, the medications we take, infections we get, radiation from all kinds of sources, weather, etc., etc.), psychological interactions, sociological interactions. The list goes on and on.
As unique individuals we interact with the world uniquely. We respond to invasions from harmful entities uniquely. We respond to medications uniquely.
This is why it is imperative that health care professionals be holistic (wholistic) in their approach. We must consider all of the factors that make up the individual in front of us. We consider the whole being as it interacts with its surroundings and with itself (e.g. what goes on in the gut is influenced by what goes on elsewhere in the body and visa versa). And, we consider, as health care providers, that what we recommend will have a different effect on one person versus another…sometimes dramatically.
It is known, for example, that the functioning of the liver can vary dramatically from one individual to the next. One person’s liver can metabolize ingested substances 100 times faster than another. What this translates into is that a fast metabolizer will break down ingested toxins quickly and therefore neutralize its effect quicker than a slow metabolizer.
Medicines are basically toxins. They are dosed for the “average” person. If a person is a fast metabolizer, they will neutralize the drug very quickly and require more dosing to achieve the desired effect. A slow metabolizer may experience a more heightened effect (“cheap drunk”) which can be dangerous.
This scenario plays out with every aspect of the human condition. It identifies each person’s bio-individuality. This example of the metabolic rate of the liver really should be as evident to a person as the differences in hair color or the differences in height or the differences in sight.
Speaking of sight…if an individual has difficulty seeing perfectly, it is an opportunity to determine the reason. For instance, it could be straight forward, like a genetic condition. Or, it could be the result of overexposure to harsh light. Or, it could be the result of years of nutritional deficiency. It is the job of the health professional to ascertain the cause in order to determine if it is alterable. It is based on bio-individuality.
This is especially evident with cancer treatment. It is well recognized that what works for one person may not work for another, even with the “same” diagnosis. That is because the human body is extremely complex. There are many, many treatment options that work 100% of the time in a petrie dish. However, when introduced into the complexity of a human body, that percentage of success commonly drops to 20.
You can easily see that bio-individuality encompasses much more than simply eye color or hair color. It needs to be recognized and tabulated into every medical decision one makes.
Dr. Miles practices Naturopathic Medicine alongside other holistic practitioners at the Catalina Clinic of Integrative Medicine in Catalina, Arizona. www.catalinaclinic.com