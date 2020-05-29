June is Brain Health Awareness month. Without a doubt, your food choices influence your risk of developing brain disease such as Alzheimer’s – science proves it. But your physician is unlikely to mention that fact during a regular exam. The reason is that only recently have scientists come to appreciate the connection between diet and brain health. Recent discoveries have found that toxins and insufficient nutrient intake damage the brain more than any other organ. Keep reading to learn what foods you should avoid, and which foods should receive the most attention.
Limit Toxin Exposure
- Read labels and avoid purchasing foods with ingredients that are not available in the grocery store. These additives are the hallmark of ultra-processed foods. In processing, manufacturers strip whole foods of their natural goodness. To what remains, they add emulsifiers, stabilizers, artificial sweeteners (or excess added sugar), flavoring, and preservatives to make the product flavorful, appealing and shelf stable.
- Select products that were raised using sustainable practices. By doing so, you will reduce potential exposure to pesticides, glyphosate, and antibiotics. An excellent place to begin is with fruits and vegetables listed on the Environmental Working Group’s Dirty Twelve list, which you can check out at ewg.org. Studies show that choosing organically grown versions of these can reduce your pesticide load by 90 percent. Buy organic grain products and beans to avoid glyphosate residues. Buy wild or sustainably farmed fish and land animals to avoid antibiotics, added hormones, and unwanted chemicals.
Brain Foods
A diet comprised of a wide variety of whole and minimally processed foods can supply the many nutrients needed for brain health. The Linus Pauling Institute lists 15 brain-health vital vitamins and minerals (visit https://lpi.oregonstate.edu/mic/health-disease/cognitive-function.) Space does not allow for a complete review of all the nutrients, but you can begin your healthy brain journey by obtaining these essential nutrients and food sources.
- Fatty fish, including salmon, rainbow trout, barramundi, sardines, anchovies, and herring, provide omega-3 fatty acids that are ready for your brain to use. The essential fatty acids make brain neurons flexible.
- Nuts and seeds are also good sources of healthy fats as well as vitamin E, a vital nutrient for your brain.
- Fish and lean meat are rich in many nutrients. Its primary macronutrient, protein, is digested into essential amino acids used in the maintenance of brain tissue.
- Carbohydrates from vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, and legumes is digested into glucose which provides energy to brain cells.
- Vitamin B6 is a shortfall nutrient for many Americans. B6 partners with nerve chemicals that transmit signals between nerve cells. These nerve chemicals include GABA, dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin. The richest sources of vitamin B6 include fish, poultry, chickpeas, potatoes and other starchy vegetables, fruit (other than citrus), and fortified ready to eat cereals.
- Vitamin B12 deficiency affects 10 to 15 percent of adults over the age of 60. Reasons include the aging body’s inability to absorb B12 in the small intestine and the widespread use of proton pump inhibitors such as Omeprazole (Prilosec), Esomeprazole (Nexium) and Lansoprazole (Prevacid). When you choose to consume fatty fish, you are also supplying your body the vitamin B12 it needs.
- Vitamin C is vital for brain function; however, studies show that at least 20 percent of adults are either low or deficient in this nutrient. One of the best sources of vitamin C is fresh red, orange and yellow bell peppers.
- Choline is a crucial nutrient in the formation of nerve sheaths and an ingredient in the synthesis of the neurotransmitter, acetylcholine. Good food sources include egg yolk, lean beef, scallops, salmon, Brussel sprouts and broccoli.
Bolster our Immune System
The immune system shields the brain from damage, thus limiting brain aging. Many of the same nutrients listed above are vital for a robust immune system. Others include magnesium, potassium, selenium, and zinc. Flavonoids provided by colorful vegetables and fruit bolster the immune system and put a damper on inflammation.
Nancy Teeter is a registered dietitian nutritionist and SaddleBrooke resident. Though retired from private practice, she enjoys sharing accurate nutrition information with the community.