When you create a meal using various foods, the resulting food synergy is astonishing. Nutrients of note in this recipe are protein, potassium, and fiber. Enjoy this dish midday so that you have the opportunity to utilize the carbohydrate.
Makes Four Servings
Ingredients
- ½ pound sweet potatoes, 1-inch cubes
- 1/2 tsp Kosher salt, divided
- 1 tsp. organic canola oil
- 4 cups baby spinach or chopped kale
- 2 small zucchinis, diced
- 3 cups shredded red cabbage
- 1 cup finely chopped yellow onion
- ¼ cup lemon juice, divided
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
- 2 cups cooked brown rice (see note)
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 3 cups cooked brown lentils (see note)
- 1 large ripe avocado, cubed
- 1 tsp curry powder
- ¼ cup pumpkin seeds
Preparation
- Chop the sweet potatoes; put in a steamer basket, and steam over boiling water until they are fork-tender, about seven to 10-minutes. Set aside.
- Meanwhile, heat canola oil in a medium sauté pan until it shimmers. Add chopped zucchini and onion. Cook until tender, about five-minutes. Add minced garlic; cook an additional 30-seconds until garlic is fragrant. Add cooked brown rice, lentils, and curry powder to the pan. Stir gently to combine and cook until lentils are hot. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and freshly ground pepper if desired. Keep warm.
- Meanwhile, put the kale in a mixing bowl along with two Tablespoons lemon juice, a drizzle of olive oil, and a few pinches of salt. Massage the kale with your fingers until it becomes tender. Set aside.
- Add the shredded cabbage to another mixing bowl and toss with the rest of the lemon and a few pinches of salt. Massage the cabbage with your hands until it tenderizes a bit. Set aside.
- Divide the rice-lentil mixture between four bowls. Top with the steamed potatoes, massaged kale, purple cabbage, avocado, cilantro, and pumpkin seeds.