Physical fitness is important. Exercise guidelines depend on the individual, but the American Heart Association recommends adults get at least 150-minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity every week. That amount may need to be increased to meet specific goals, such as weight loss.

In order to meet their fitness goals, many people invest in home gyms. Home gyms can be a convenient way to maximize physical activity and help people maintain muscle mass. According to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, a Harvard-affiliated medical center, staying fit can improve physical strength, reduce seniors’ fear of falls, increase confidence, and improve sleep.

When setting up a home gym, people may be tempted to invest a fortune into their equipment. But such investments aren’t entirely necessary. Here are some ways to have a functional, budget-friendly workout space in your home.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Invest in elastic resistance bands. Invest in lightweight elastic bands. According to a study published in 2018 in the Journal of Sports Science & Medicine, such bands can improve strength just as effectively as many weight machines commonly found in gyms. Resistance bands don’t take up much space and can be tucked out of sight when not in use.

Dedicate a workout space. Many people find that areas away from the bustle of the household are great spaces to devote to home gyms. Include a full-length mirror that lets you make sure you’re performing exercises correctly and invest in a stereo to pump in inspirational music. The fewer the distractions, the more likely you will commit to your exercise regimen.

Invest in a set of dumbbells. Adjustable dumbbells or a few of various weights are a good investment. Dumbbells are compact and can be used to perform a variety of strength-training exercises. Begin with light weights and work your way up to reduce your risk of injury.

Try stability balls. Stability balls are used to perform various core exercises, according to Harvard Medical School. The body’s core can be strengthened to improve balance, reduce back pain and more. Stability balls also can be used to perform abdominal crunches, squats, hamstring curls, and body bridges. Balls also can double as a bench when working with dumbbells.

Don’t forget about cardio. Elliptical machines, stationary bikes and treadmills are effective, but there are other ways to get your daily dose of cardiovascular exercise. Lateral shuffles between two points on a gym floor, or setting up a circuit of jumping jacks or skipping rope can keep your heart rate up and improve health.