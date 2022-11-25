New research shows that dopamine is not just the reward chemical; it is the pursuit chemical! The simplest way to use the availability of the 86 million neurons is by acknowledging that what you are doing is on the right track, if that is so, and then randomly, intermittently having little internal rewards. Don’t just wait until the great big goal is met. It plays an important role in attention, mood, learning, sleep, movement, and anticipatory pleasure. n

Dopamine deficiency removes joy, energy, motivation, fatigue, apathy, procrastination, low libido, sleep problems, mood swings, hopelessness memory loss, loss concentration, incompletion, and especially self- destructive behavior like addiction.

Increasing Dopamine with dopamine boosting Foods: Potatoes, tomatoes, avocados, broccoli, oranges, spinach, bananas and brussels sprouts; the drawback is they don’t cross the blood-brain barrier.

The precursor of dopamine is L-tyrosine an amino acid found in protein rich foods. The list is too long to publish here. Fava bean contain L-dopa. Natural probiotics increase dopamine production, like yogurt, kefir, and raw sauerkraut.

Supplements that help are L-tyrosine, Mucuna Pruriens (l-dopa), Curcumin, Ginkgo Biloba, L-theanine and Phosphatidylserine which helps clean out waste and can increase levels to improve memory, concentration, learning and symptoms of ADHD.

Beneficial is a healthy lifestyle with EXERCISE which helps grow new brain cell receptors, sunlight may increase receptors also and produce Vitamin D releasing dopamine by activating the genes. Miscellaneous ways are music or the anticipation of music, touch such as hugs, massage, stroking a pet. It also plays a role in sleep regulation. In weight loss the on-track system/reward randomness can be helpful. Cold showers 14C/57F give a blast and supposedly improve the mood. Meditation as part of a healthy lifestyle is another benefit.

