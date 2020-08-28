“I ache all over. I am so stiff in the morning. My joints hurt. What’s going on with me?” You are probably experiencing some form of arthritis. The simple definition of arthritis is pain joint inflammation. The types and causes of arthritis are varied and complex.
Research has identified over 100 different types of arthritis. Some types of arthritis are associated with the aging process, while others are secondary to other diseases. The most common types of arthritis include osteoarthritis, rheumatoid, lupus, gout, juvenile arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis of the spine, and fibromyalgia.
The type of arthritis that affects almost the entire senior population is osteoarthritis. This type of arthritis is basically the wearing out of the joint space or cartilage pads between the bony surfaces. Osteoarthritic changes, including bone spurs and disc degeneration, are commonly found after serious spinal injuries or long-standing spinal imbalances.
The next most common type of arthritis is rheumatoid, which is an auto-immune disease where the person’s antibodies attack the joint (and possibly other tissues as well). This can occur at a young, middle or older age, whenever the body is triggered to produce the joint attacking antibodies. Rheumatoid arthritis is often characterized by disabling pain, with joints that are distorted or completely destroyed.
Can chiropractic help some forms of arthritis? The answer is a definite yes. This is especially true with osteoarthritis and disc degeneration. Over time, the vertebrae of your spine will undergo arthritic changes after significant trauma and overuse. Chiropractors work on the affected areas of the spine to restore motion and mobility by using specific spinal adjustments to free up those areas of altered spinal biomechanics that are producing pain. Chiropractic treatment is especially helpful for those patients that are experiencing back or neck pain that is associated with stenosis (pinching and narrowing of nerve openings), disc degeneration, spinal misalignment, and restricted ranges of spinal mobility.
Many chiropractors are now utilizing very gentle tapping instruments, an “Activator” or electronic “Impulse,” for specific spinal adjustments. This type of precision spinal care is very safe and effective for spinal arthritis because there is no “snapping or cracking” of the vertebrae.
Chiropractors will also evaluate your posture and lifestyle, making specific recommendations that may be very beneficial in your care. I always tell my patients to try the most conservative care first. Try gentle spinal adjustments, postural changes, simple stretching exercises (walking and swimming), structural supports and ice before you consider addictive drugs, dangerous spinal surgery, and injections that only provide temporary relief.
My advice: The best approach for the management of arthritic and spinal pain should always include an excellent chiropractor. Drugs may help reduce inflammation, but the long-term side effects may outweigh the benefits. Try chiropractic care first. You may have nothing to lose except the pain you are experiencing.
(Dr. Craig W. Brue, an author, lecturer, and chiropractic physician in SaddleBrooke, AZ. For more information on chiropractic care, go to bruechiropractic.com.)