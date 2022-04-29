As we age, our memory tends to get away from us. We find ourselves searching for words that were once easy to retrieve. We can’t remember the name of our new neighbor. You walk in a room… wait, what was I saying? What was I coming in this room for?

Oh yes, memory.

Brain health is a primary focus of well-being. Your brain chemistry and function improve as you learn a new language, take up a new activity, stay socially engaged or when you commit to new experiences on a daily basis. Another significant way to maintain brain health is through regular physical activity.

If you find your brain activity lacking, you may want to enhance your neural functioning by trying this unlikely support –> get a massage.

Why?

Because, when pressure is applied to the body’s muscles during a massage it helps stimulate the flow and production of neurotransmitters from three main systems: the endocrine system, the nervous system and the immune system.

Other ways Massage can improve memory:

Massage improves circulation.

As the blood circulation improves, the process of memory loss slows down. When an Alzheimer’s patient gets regular massages, positive progress can be seen in memory and the slowing of memory loss.

Circulation is very important to brain function and memory.

Tight neck and shoulder muscles often limit the circulation to the brain.

2. When massage relaxes tense muscles, it eases stress, which also benefits thinking and efficient work

3. Positive emotions typically are related to better thinking and memory and increased concentration.

Chronic stress and pessimistic outlooks can destroy brain cells and damage the hippocampus, which is the brain region partly responsible for the formation of new memories and the retrieval of new ones.

Seeking relaxation and remaining positive is important for your mind, and massage is a great way to keep your mental capacity in shape and working well while offering stress-relief.

4. There are several benefits massage therapy offers people with Alzheimer’s disease, including increased body awareness and alertness, as well as a reduction in the feelings of confusion and anxiety.

Regular massage supports Muscle and Brain Health which will help improve Cognitive Support!

You can reach MEND Therapeutic Massage and Restorative Skincare, located at 15920 N. Oracle Rd., Ste 170 Tucson, AZ 85739 (next to the Golden Goose), by calling (520) 771-1514. Check out our website. Visit mymendingplace.com.