What is Carpal Tunnel Syndrome? As defined by Ruth Werner, A Massage Therapist’s Guide to Pathology, CTS is a set of signs and symptoms brought about by the entrapment of the median nerve between the carpal bones of the wrist and the transverse carpal ligament that holds down the flexor tendons.
Ok, what? What does that mean to me?
It means that your wrist hurts when you use it and over time, it becomes extremely painful. You may feel tingling, pins and needles, burning, shooting pain, weakness, or intermittent numbness. It can be an occupational hazard for those who perform repetitive movements for several hours per day. Those who work with keyboards, string instruments, checkouts, line workers, bakers, tech devices and more.
It is important that a doctor diagnose this. As there can be many reasons for this pain, such as a neck injury, herniated discs, thoracic outlet syndrome, arthritis, tendinosis and more.
In my practice, I have noticed that the elbow area and shoulder can also be painful and inflamed. I am aware that your muscles are directly involved in many of these conditions. Repetitive motions get engrained in your muscles which leads to inflammation and injury.
I have had particularly good results in helping to relieve this pain and helping the client through several modalities. Massage has been shown to contribute to improvement in strength, function, and symptoms of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.
