A recent phenomenon has caught the nation’s attention. After years of repression, a medicinal herb has been elevated to folk hero status. CBD is currently enjoying wide spread acceptance and praise for its effectiveness in managing pain and seizures, as well as being carried by shear momentum from its former repressed, demonized status to that of panacea for most health issues. Stands are popping up on every corner. Wall Street has taken notice. The legal system has even softened its contrived stance against CBD’s mother plant, marijuana.
As with any herb (plant), marijuana contains constituents (ingredients) that can be useful to living creatures. Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the 100 different cannabinoid constituents of the herb marijuana, cannabis sativa. Its molecular structure fits perfectly, as do internal cannabinoids produced in the brain itself, onto receptor sites in the body that control pain and seizures, that of CB1 and CB2.
These cannabinoid receptors, located throughout the body, are part of the endocannabinoid system which is involved in a variety of physiological processes including appetite, pain-sensation, mood, and memory.
Of the 100 different cannabinoids found in marijuana, the two that garner most of the attention are CBD and THC. THC (delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol) is the constituent that produces the altered mental states. As with any substance that has mind altering properties associated with it, marijuana is controversial. In this country there are only three non-pharmaceutical mind-altering drugs that are available legally; alcohol, nicotine and caffeine. Caffeine is the only one without age constraints for its use and it is often combined with large amounts of sugar giving it a high potential as a health risk.
CBD has become such a phenomenon that commercial enterprises have begun to isolate it from the whole plant (though there is certainly synergistic value with whole plant use) and market it as one would a drug (a molecule that has been isolated and concentrated from a plant and/or synthesized to qualify for a patent). Because it is still a “natural” substance, CBD cannot be easily patented and therefore remains available for anyone to market. And, because it has been isolated from the THC, it has been allowed the status of “non-controlled substance.”
The marketers have packaged this useful herbal substance in many forms. It can exist in an almost pure form of 99.9 percent CBD. It can be offered in pills, patches, creams and gels. It can be mixed and matched with many different substances. And, of course, it can be offered with the whole plant, marijuana, which is available for those with a medical marijuana license in this state.
I believe this is a worthy consideration for anyone with mild to moderate pain or certainly anyone with a seizure disorder, including children. I encourage anyone interested to search online for evidence and anecdotal testimonies about this substance.
Dr. Miles practices Naturopathic Medicine alongside other holistic practitioners at the Catalina Clinic of Integrative Medicine in Catalina, Arizona. www.catalinaclinic.com.