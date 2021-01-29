CD Water Aerobics at MountainView Pool will start at 7:30 a.m. Join us for a different type of water aerobics, Monday through Saturday. We have different CDs for each day. It is an all-over workout for cardio, stretching, increasing strength, etc. All fitness levels are welcome. There is no instructor. We just follow the easy instructions on the CD. There is only a one-time fee of $5 for maintenance of the equipment and new CDs. Come join us at 7:30 a.m. for an invigorating shallow workout and have fun at the same time.
PLEASE NOTE: Follow all the protocols that were given you for the safety and well being in our class and REMEMBER to use your Homeowners Membership Card to enter the pool area.
If there are any questions, call Seena at (520) 818-2218.