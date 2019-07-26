Water Aerobics at MountainView Pool starts at 7 a.m. Join us for a different type of water aerobics, Monday through Saturday. We have different CDs for each day. It is an all-over workout for cardio, stretching, increasing strength, etc. All fitness levels are welcome. There is no instructor. We just follow the easy instructions on the CD and there is only a one-time fee of $5 for maintenance of the equipment and new CDs. Come join us at 7 a.m. for an invigorating shallow aerobic workout and have fun at the same time.
If there are any questions, please call Seena at 818-2218.