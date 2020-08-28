CD Water Aerobics at MountainView Pool now starts at 6:45 a.m. Join us for a different type of water aerobics, Monday through Saturday. We have different CDs for each day. It is an all-over workout for cardio, stretching, increasing strength, etc. All fitness levels are welcome. There is no instructor. We just follow the easy instructions on the CD and there is only a one-time fee of $5 for maintenance of the equipment and new CDs. Come join us at 6:45 a.m. for an invigorating shallow workout and have fun at the same time.
PLEASE NOTE: Follow the protocols that were given you for the safety and well being in our class.
If there are any questions, call Seena at (520) 818-2218.