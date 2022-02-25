In March, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics focuses on healthful eating through National Nutrition Month®. The 2022 theme, Celebrate a World of Flavors, embraces global cultures, cuisines, and inclusion, plus showcases the expertise of registered dietitian nutritionists. Celebrating the cultural heritage, traditions, and recipes of all people is a tasty way to nourish yourself, learn about one another, and find appreciation in our diversity.
Healthy eating patterns can vary greatly. With the variety of ethnic food choices available, you have more options than ever when planning nutritious meals and snacks. Regardless of ethnicity, focus on following the guidelines of MyPlate and the anti-inflammatory diet.
How do you personalize eating plans while still eating healthfully? Begin the MyPlate Quiz, a quick self-assessment tool that will give you tailored resources based on your answers to a series of simple questions. You will get a snapshot of how well you meet food group recommendations on the results page. Check out myplate.gov/myplate-quiz.
Scientists have proven that the anti-inflammatory diet can ward off chronic inflammation, the root cause of age-related diseases, including heart, cancer, dementia, and type 2 diabetes. To reduce the chance of chronic inflammation, opt to obtain most of your calories from plant sources, including vegetables, fruits, intact grains, beans, Asian mushrooms, soy, nuts, seeds, and plant oils. With these foods forming the base of your dietary intake, you can add fatty fish (e.g., rainbow trout and barramundi) and small amounts of lean animal proteins. In small doses, you may include high-quality natural cheeses, eggs, and dark chocolate. Accompanying this article is a recipe for Buddha Bowl that incorporates a variety of plant foods, spices, and herbs.
Including ethnic foods such as Indian, Asian, and Italian can be a delicious way to add variety to your anti-inflammatory meal pattern. Researchers have published exciting studies that reveal the anti-inflammatory properties of specific herbs and spices, including:
- Turmeric - used extensively in curries, just one-quarter teaspoon of ground turmeric provides anti-inflammatory benefits.
- Ginger - a frequent ingredient in Asian dishes, this rhizome is rich in plant nutrients.
- Hot peppers - common in Indian, Mexican, and many Asian recipes, the spice helps boost metabolism and meal satisfaction.
- Basil, oregano, and rosemary are herbs that enhance Italian dishes are antioxidant rich.
- Garlic, a flavor component of numerous cuisines, has immune-supporting properties.
- Cinnamon - some studies have shown that just one-quarter teaspoon of ground cinnamon each day may help reduce insulin resistance
Use these seasonings to enhance the flavors of your foods. In addition to reaping the anti-inflammatory benefit, you should be able to reduce the amount of salt you add.
I encourage you, dear reader, to make informed food choices and develop sound eating and physical activity habits that you follow all year long. Also, seek the advice of a food and nutrition expert – a registered dietitian nutritionist – who can help develop individualized eating and activity plans to meet your health goals. Celebrating flavors from cultures worldwide is a tasty way to nourish ourselves and appreciate our diversity. We are all unique with different bodies, goals, backgrounds, and tastes! A Registered Dietitian Nutritionist can help you create healthy habits that celebrate your heritage and introduce you to new foods and flavors. You can find a local dietitian at eatright.org/find-a-nutrition-expert.
Nancy Teeter is a Registered Dietitian and a SaddleBrooke resident. Though she is mostly retired, she is passionate about sharing her nutrition knowledge with others. This article should not replace advice from your medical provider.