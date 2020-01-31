What does the term "challenge" mean to you? Does it conjure up negative connotations, like the "3 D's"-"too daunting," "too difficult "or "too dangerous?" Or, on a positive note, does it create new insights, offer new beginnings, and deliver new opportunities for focusing on what you can do to become your best self? Becoming your best self is not too difficult to achieve. It just takes a little extra effort on your part to challenge yourself, in whatever endeavor or activity you choose. So, swim that extra lap. Pedal that extra mile. Walk up that flight of stairs. Do that extra set of curls, sit ups or pushups. That extra effort will pay off, twofold or more. By working a little harder, you will ultimately find you are stronger and happier with the results. Challenge to be your best self.
Vital Moves offers many methods and varieties of activities to challenge you. Visit their website, vitalmoves.net to check out the classes and programs offered. Come into the HOA-1 Fitness Center and talk with Janis Bottai, the owner and director of Vital Moves, about their many options. Attend one or more of the excellent classes offered, six days a week, or speak with Janis about working with a personal trainer who will design a fitness program tailored to your specific needs.
Two of the several highly qualified, certified trainers and leaders with Vital Moves are Dianne Bank and Linda Wilberg, both, will guide and help you to achieve your goals. Dianne Bank is certified by the AEA (Aquatic Exercise Association) to teach water aerobics; additionally, she has been certified to teach TRX, as well as Zumba. Dianne believes that TRX is an effective form of exercise, appropriate for all fitness levels, helping participants to increase their strength, improve their movement and increase their performance in everyday life.
Linda Wilberg studied at Pima Community College to prepare for her fitness career. She is ACE certified as a Group Fitness Instructor and as a Personal Trainer. Linda believes that "training and conditioning our bodies will allow us to be fit, to be functional, and to be able to do whatever we want to do, for years to come." Linda is also a Spin Class leader.
"Challenge to Be Your Best Self" and enjoy the process!