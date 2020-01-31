SaddleBrooke Plant Based Nutrition Group welcomes guest speaker, Dr. Ted Crawford who will discuss, “Plant Based Nutrition-What our medical training failed to teach us," on Friday, April 3, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom, located at 38759 S Mountain View Blvd, in SaddleBrooke.
Dr. Ted Crawford is a board-certified family practice physician who promotes plant-based nutrition and lifestyle medicine. He will be retired soon and will dedicate his time to the advancement of the efficacy thru presentations and a book he is working on. Dr. Crawford was born, raised, and educated in Iowa obtaining his bachelor’s degree at Drake University and graduating medical school from the Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery. He performed his post graduate residency training in the U.S. Air Force and moved to Arizona in 1988. Dr. Crawford and his wife Barbee adopted a plant-based lifestyle over eight years ago. He suffered from several chronic medical issues himself including hypertension, hyperlipidemia, reflux disease, and a weight problem. Within six months of adopting a plant-based diet, he had lost over 30 pounds and was able to discontinue the four prescription medications he was taking. He experienced more energy and felt like a new person.
Having experienced the many positive benefits to his own health, he began promoting and advocating this way of nutrition to his patients. Those that follow his lead have been able to improve and even reverse such chronic diseases as high blood pressure, diabetes, and coronary disease. He has presented to many groups and conferences often bringing patients of his along to share their testimonials. He was featured in the recent highly acclaimed documentary “Eating You Alive.” As Dr. Crawford puts it, “The most potent medicine comes not from a pill, but from the end of a fork.” Come and listen to Dr. Crawford speak. There will be time for questions and answers after.