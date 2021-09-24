It’s very unlikely that you will ever hear the good news about the effectiveness of chiropractic care on the TV or radio. Instead, hour after hour, day after day our air waves are filled with drug ads that proclaim the wonders of their latest pill. The ads typically depict the healthiest and most productive actors that are energetic and full of life. The ads are filled with more hype than truth. And then, the drug ad always finishes with a short, usually hidden disclaimer, about the diabolic side-effects of the same drug; including allergic reactions, cancer and death.
My advice: Let the buyer beware! In the elusive hope that this newly advertised drug might help the one problem you are experiencing, you have now introduced into your body a drug that has many more serious side effects than possible benefits. Even our over-the-counter drugs have significant long term risks. With prolonged use, Tylenol can cause liver disease, and the overuse of NSAID’s may result in kidney and vascular disease.
Not long ago, Consumer Reports magazine did a study comparing patient satisfaction with chiropractic and medical treatment. The report was based on a study of 14,000 patients that were being treated for back pain. The response to chiropractic care topped the list of patient satisfaction. Fifty-eight percent of those who tried chiropractic adjustments said it helped a lot, and 59 percent were completely satisfied with their chiropractor.
By comparison, the percent of people highly satisfied with a physician specialist (orthopedist) treating back pain was 44 percent, and satisfaction with a primary care physician was only 34 percent. The article also stated that patients should avoid narcotic drugs like oxycodone and Vicodin because about half of the people who take opioids suffer adverse effects, including addiction and death.
I have now been in practice for over 45-years, and every day I stand amazed at the body’s ability to heal and repair with simple spinal adjustments. This past month, I had an 86-year-old woman that came into my office with severe sciatica. She had been suffering with this condition for over a year. After only one spinal adjustment this patient was 80 percent better. After three spinal adjustments the sciatic problem had completely resolved. Can you imagine what this outcome meant to the patient? The relief was priceless.
Would you like to know the world’s best exercise for back and neck pain?
THE ANSWER: Walk into an excellent chiropractor’s office for evaluation and treatment. You may have nothing to lose except the pain you are experiencing.
Dr. Brue is an author, lecturer and chiropractic provider in SaddleBrooke, AZ. For more information on the benefits of chiropractic care, go to bruechiropractic.com.