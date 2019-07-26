There are 70 choirs for the memory-impaired all over the world. Vista de la Montana Methodist Church,3002 E. Miravista Lane, Tucson, Arizona near Catalina, will be number 71!
Hoping to clarify misperceptions on the part of our culture regarding those whose short-term memory is compromised, the church has created the Vista Song of Joy Chorus. The chorus will consist of 15 memory-impaired individuals and their spouses or other caregivers and members of the chorus team. The group will meet for two hours one afternoon a week for a period of eight weeks. The first part will be a social time with snacks. Following that, the chorus will practice long-time favorites such as “I’ll Be Seeing You,” “You Belong to Me” and “Down by the Old Mill Stream.” At the end of the 8-week session, the chorus will present a gala community concert.
There is no charge for the program.
It is becoming well known that although short-term memory is quite limited for some, long-term memory Is remarkably intact. Music is a very effective stimulant of long-term memory and offers comfort, joy and pleasure. The chorus gives the memory-impaired a chance to be competent again, to bring joy to others through song, as well as feel happiness at being and working in a chorus with others.
The caregivers are often tired, isolated and depressed and feel very alone. Participation in the chorus gives them an opportunity to be with people who care learn about the non-pharmaceutical therapy of music, and it is an antidote to loneliness.
We are in the process of recruiting the memory-impaired and their spouses or caregivers. Singing skills or talent is not required. Please contact: Dr. Jane Stump, Director, Vista Song of Joy Chorus, at: janebarrstump1@netzero.net or 520-288-6840 for questions or to sign up.