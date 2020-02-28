Dr. Fadyeh Barakat, an audiologist and clinical instructor at the University of Arizona Hearing Clinic discussed many topics. Topics included the symptoms we might experience from a hearing loss, the impact that a hearing loss can have on our lives, the consequences of having an untreated hearing loss and coping strategies for living with hearing loss. She also discussed new technologies and surgical options for individuals with certain hearing losses. Dr. Barakat was accompanied by Sara Beatty, a doctoral student at the University of Arizona. Attendees all commented that they learned many things they did not know and were grateful for the opportunity to have more information about identifying and managing a hearing loss. Many thanks to our community members who came to meet Dr. Barakat and learn about hearing issues that are so important as we enjoy our lives in this beautiful community.
While Hearing Night Out does not happen often, Saddlebrooke residents have an opportunity every month to come together and to discuss hearing issues and share solutions with each other. Saddlebrooke’s Discussion Group for Better Hearing meets monthly at Mountain View. This is an open and caring environment where people can ask questions and share information about hearing losses and solutions they have found for themselves. All are welcome and many of our participants who have a hearing loss attend with family members or friends who support them.
Upcoming meetings are:
- Thursday, March 12 at MountainView, in the Saguaro Room from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Thursday, April 9 at MountainView, in the Saguaro Room from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Please note the return to a morning time in April.)
- Thursday, May 14 at MountainView, in the Saguaro Room from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact Jennifer Jefferis at jenjefferis4u@gmail.com or call (360) 909-6212, or Dick and Judy Kroese by email at judykroese@yahoo.com or call (520) 360-5789. If you happen to be a retired hearing professional, an audiologist or an Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist, living in Saddlebrooke, we would love to invite you to join us and support us with your professional knowledge and ideas.