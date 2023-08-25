What is codependency? Codependency is often called “the need to be needed.” It is really about investing so much time and energy in someone else (or other people) that you have difficulty functioning without them. In a sense, your mood, happiness, identity, trust and value are dependent on other people. Codependency often develops early in life. When we live (or are reared) in an environment where emotions are ignored, restrictive or punished; we can develop the belief that we lack value, relevance and importance. And so, we put others needs before our own, prioritize their happiness and well-being before our own. In fact, we will even deny that we have needs. Some Symptoms

What is codependency? Codependency is often called “the need to be needed.” It is really about investing so much time and energy in someone else (or other people) that you have difficulty functioning without them. In a sense, your mood, happiness, identity, trust and value are dependent on other people. Codependency often develops early in life. When we live (or are reared) in an environment where emotions are ignored, restrictive or punished; we can develop the belief that we lack value, relevance and importance. And so, we put others needs before our own, prioritize their happiness and well-being before our own. In fact, we will even deny that we have needs.

Some Symptoms of Codependency

Difficulty saying “no”

Low self-esteem

Anxiety

Depression

Poor boundaries

Resentment

Feeling useless, inadequate or empty

The need to save others

Fear of rejection or being alone

The need for approval and validation

Are you experiencing the symptoms and/or consequences of Codependency? Would you like to learn more about “people pleasing?” You can learn healthy interventions and skills to reduce the emotional pain of codependency.

You can reach Blue Lemon Therapy and Coaching LLC at (520) 815-6901 or online at bluelemonhealthandwellness.com. Blue Lemon Therapy and Coaching LLC is located at 10132 N. Oracle Road, Suite 160, Oro Valley (in the business park behind the Fairfield Inn). Call Dr. Bricker for a 30-minute complimentary meet and greet appointment at (520) 815-6901.