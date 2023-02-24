Save the date for a presentation by Physical Therapist Dr. Michaela Gaither Pt, titled “Big Program Certified” on Thursday, March 16, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Controlled ImbalanceBelow is a set of drills and skills designed to improve balance, agility, mobility and power. This is to purposefully improve your functional movement because a working balance system is required for simple things like walking down the street or path, to dancing and performing a squat. This is a progressive order of challenges that are recommended to be done at the beginning of a workout; before your muscles get fatigued. So, start by standing on your legs, then add movement to your arms. The basic guidelines are:

Keep your chin and shoulders level.

Keep your head level eyes straight ahead.

Long and strong spine.

Aim for controlled instability.

Move shoulders and hips together.

Practice this daily. Practice makes Permanent. Be sure to breath, keep posture, hydrate and measure exertion.

Keep a chair or a safe place near a counter. You can try any of these! Below are four moves of 43 variations!

Start with a walk in-place, ad a high knee lift.

Guide: Ad a shift from side to side by sliding hips and shoulders to that direction.

Progression: Lift knee higher and add arm extension to the front.

Regression: Heel lifts.

Fast Feet.

Guide: Move the feet as fast as feels comfortable.

Regression: Heel lifts.

Traveling alternating knee lift around the chair.

Guide: Turn your toes to help with the turns around the chair.

Tap toe front, side, back, center, repeat four times on each side, ad hands on hips.

Guide: Draw a semi-circle with the toe 180-inches, then circle 360-inches.

Progression: sweep toes, front, side, back, center.

These moves have been challenging and fun and we have seen improvement.

We are listed in HOA-1 under exercise and support; we have quarterly support and educational meetings on the third Thursday of the month, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the HOA-1 Art and Craft Center, room 3. Next to the Gift shop. All are welcome! For Parkinson’s info and support, visit pmdalliance.org/.

Vera Shury HCH Coach can be reached by phone at (520) 275-8755 or via email at vera@libertyscience.com.