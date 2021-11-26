Correction to Ken Kiker's October article titled, "Annual Election Period: Wednesday, October 15 to Tuesday, December 7, 2021" Nov 26, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The incorrect information in October's article read, “Enroll in a Part B prescription plan.” The correct information is, "Enroll in a Part D prescription plan." Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save