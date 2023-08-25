Save the date to learn about Advanced Bionics for Hearing in the MountainView Ballroom on Monday, October 2 at 1 p.m.

Please join Mircela Galindo of Advanced Bionics as she presents on the correlation between hearing loss and cognitive decline, hearing health, and available options for your hearing needs. Mircela has been supporting those with hearing loss for seven- years, first as a Hearing Specialist at the Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and Blind, and now at Advanced Bionics. She studied Speech and Hearing Sciences and Deaf Education and is passionate about supporting those who struggle with their hearing.

If you or a loved one are currently struggling to understand in noisy environments or are feeling isolated and limited both socially and occupationally because of your hearing loss, please join this important presentation to learn more about the next steps available.

This program is sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Discussion Group for Better Hearing which meets the second Friday of every month at 10 a.m. in the Sonoran Room of the MountainView Clubhouse. Questions regarding this upcoming presentation may be directed to Tim Gaule via email at tgaule@outlook.com.