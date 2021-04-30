To help ease some of the economic stress and burden caused by the pandemic, the federal government has begun offering monetary assistance for deaths that were not expected.
Through the Coronavirus Relief Acts, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) began a program to compensate families for funeral, cremation and burial expenses, due to a death attributed to COVID-19.
To qualify for this program, the claimant must have incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020 for a death attributed to COVID-19. Claimants may receive up to $9,000 of compensation for expenses. The $9,000 limit is per death, with a maximum compensation of $35,500 per applicant.
FEMA began accepting claims on April 12, 2020, through a dedicated COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Call Center. To prepare and submit a claim, required documents include: an official death certificate, showing COVID-19 as a contributing cause, and a copy of the funeral home contract and receipts. If the funeral was paid for by a pre-funded funeral insurance or trust account, reimbursement is ineligible.
Claims may be made by calling the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Call Center at 844-684-6333, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time. FEMA does ask that you have all supporting documents, prior to submitting the claim. Application should take no longer than 20 minutes.
PLEASE NOTE: If anyone contacts you about this program, before you have personally filed a claim, it is a scam. FEMA will not contact people prior to registration.
For additional information, please visit the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance website at https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance or feel free to contact Vistoso Funeral Home at 2285 East Rancho Vistoso Boulevard, Oro Valley, Arizona 85755 or by calling us at 520-544-2285.