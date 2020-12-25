Deep tissue massage is often preferred when getting a massage. This type of massage can be very successful in breaking up adhesions, chronic muscular holding patterns, increasing range of motion, decreasing pain and can break up “stuck” fascia.
Deep tissue massage usually focuses on a specific problem and can help you with the following conditions:
- Low back pain
- Limited mobility
- Recovery from injuries (e.g. whiplash, falls)
- Repetitive strain injury, such as carpal tunnel syndrome
- Postural problems
- Muscle tension in the hamstrings, glutes, IT band, legs, quadriceps, rhomboids, upper back
- Osteoarthritis pain
- Sciatica
- Piriformis syndrome
- Tennis elbow
- Fibromyalgia
- Carpal Tunnel Pain
- Upper back or neck pain
When using proper techniques, deep tissue massage can be more effective in relieving pain than physical therapy, exercise, prescription medications, chiropractic, acupuncture, diet, and over-the-counter drugs.
So why do I hurt after receiving deep tissue massage?
Our muscles have developed patterns over the years, and we’ve worked very hard to keep our muscles humming along in those patterns. Unfortunately, as we age, those muscular patterns are harder and harder to break and correct. This ends up in stiffness, limited range of motion and chronic pain.
Have you ever gone to the gym for the first time, and as you are working out you think to yourself, “Wow, this feels great! I’m in great shape!” Then work harder and longer? When you wake up the next day, you can barely move, because you’ve worked muscles that you haven’t worked in years!
This same concept is true for therapeutic, deep tissue massage. We are going into muscles that you have created repetitive motion patterns and are “working” them. We are teaching them to release when in a neutral position. We are going through each layer and “retraining” those muscles. This takes time.