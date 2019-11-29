Have you wanted to save money on dental procedures, but didn’t know what to do? Have you heard about dentistry in Mexico, but didn’t know where to start? Have you wondered about going over the border for dental work, but had a lot of unanswered questions? The next speaker for SaddleBrooke’s Wellness Integration Network may have the answers you are looking for—plus, he’s an interesting speaker!
Back by popular demand, on Friday, December 6, Dr. Mark McMahon will speak at the Ballroom at the MountainView Clubhouse at 11:00 a.m. Dr. McMahon is a second-generation Tucson dentist, who will answer all your questions about dentistry in Mexico. For over four years, Dr. Mahon has introduced not only Tucsonans, and Arizonans, but people from all over the US and Canada to quality dental care at affordable prices. So, if you are wanting to learn more about dentistry in Mexico, this will provide you will helpful information. PLEASE NOTE THE TIME CHANGE AND THE ROOM CHANGE: Friday, December 6 at 11:00 a.m. in the Ballroom.
SaddleBrooke’s Wellness Integration Network connects SaddleBrooke residents with knowledgeable resources to learn more about options for wellness. We meet on the first Friday of each month at the Sonoran Room of the MountainView Clubhouse at 10:00 a.m. The speakers and programs are free to the community.
