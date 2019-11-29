This week at Rotary we spoke with the owner and pharmacist of the new Desert Life Pharmacy that will be coming to the Saddlebrooke Shopping Center, located at 63675 E. Saddlebrooke Blvd., Suite S, in early 2020. Brianne has served as our public relations chair since 2018 and came to discuss her passion for pharmacy and plans for her new store.
Brianne Spaeth has lived in Southern Arizona for the past 15 years. She graduated from Arizona State University with a B.S. in Biology and then obtained her PharmD degree at the University of Arizona Pharmacy school. Bear down! Brianne worked for Walgreens for 14 years, most recently managing the store at Oracle and Rancho Vistoso for the past four years. Her favorite thing about pharmacy is building strong relationships with her patients and helping them obtain a high quality, healthy lifestyle.
She lives in Oro Valley with her husband and two daughters, who keep her quite busy and entertained.
Brianne filled us in on her plans for the new pharmacy and shared what it has to offer our community. Her main focus is to offer convenience and a sense of community right here in Saddlebrooke. The following are a few of the services that she will be offering:
- Medication Assessments: these are used to help find gaps in therapy or areas where medications can be eliminated. They are used to keep track of any potential interactions between all medications that a patient takes and helps find lower cost alternatives. These assessments are done in more depth than at a regular office visit and many primary care physicians recommend receiving them from the pharmacist annually. Most Medicare part D plans encourage and pay for this service free of charge to the patient to help reduce the risk of medication errors.
- Medsync: This program enables all of your regular maintenance medications can be scheduled for pickup together during your regular 90-day cycle.
- Delivery: Free delivery for all patients on the MedSync program receiving more than three medications at one time. $3 delivery charge for all other Saddlebrooke deliveries.
- Large Durable Medical Equipment and Diabetic sections in the Over the Counter area of the pharmacy.
- Various CBD related Over the Counter selections.
- Monthly educational lectures about various health and pharmacy related topics.
- Immunizations (including influenza, tetanus, travel and shingles-when available)
Brianne’s principal focus is on providing exceptional customer service. She is always looking for new ways to help the community and hopes the pharmacy will be a pillar in the community for years to come. Although currently under construction, checkout the website at www.desertlifepharmacy.com to see updates on the store, grand opening dates, upcoming activities and to transfer any prescriptions.