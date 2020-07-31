We are fast approaching flu season here in Arizona and us at Desert Life Pharmacy want to make sure our community is well taken care of. As many of you are aware, we regularly provide several different vaccines including tetanus, shingles, pneumonia and flu vaccinations. This year, in light of the ongoing social distancing requirements associated with the COVID-19 outbreak, we will be offering three drive-thru flu vaccination events in late summer and fall to provide a more convenient avenue for patients to get vaccinated.
No need to come inside or even get out of your car. We will be setting up stations for you to fill out the necessary paperwork and to receive your vaccine, all from the comfort of your car. No appointments necessary.
The events are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., rain or shine, for the following dates:
- Saturday, September 26
- Saturday, October 17
- Saturday, November 7
Vaccines will still be available in-store during regular business hours for those who are unable to attend any of the drive-thru events. In these challenging times, we want to help make things as convenient