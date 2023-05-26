It is never too early to investigate what Medicare coverage will look like for you, especially if you are nearing Medicare eligibility and covered by your or your spouse’s employer’s health plan. Whether you will continue your current employment or retire, getting the facts from your employer is crucial. Many people contact me a year before they will be eligible for Medicare to learn what steps to take in preparation for Medicare. They want to get the facts before the facts get them.

This article will provide an overview of questions to ask your Human Resources department.

If you are not claiming your Social Security benefit when you are eligible for Medicare at age 65, you will need to apply for either Part A or both Part A and B. This differs for an under-age 65 disabled beneficiary who is automatically enrolled by Medicare when they qualify for coverage. Whether you apply for Medicare Part A or Part B, or both, will be based on the information your Human Resources department, or your plan administrator provides. It takes about one month to receive your Medicare Part A and Part B benefit.

Enroll in Medicare online by accessing https://socialsecurity.gov or by calling 1-800-772-1213 (TTY users dial 1 800 325 0778.) Visit Medicare.gov’s website for more details and download the 2023 copy of Medicare and You, the official U.S. Government Medicare Handbook. These simple steps will ensure a smooth transition into Medicare and avoid any surprises or penalties. Use the Chat feature to have a printed record of your questions, or dial Medicare at 1 800 633 4227 (TTY users dial 1 877 486 2048.) Medicare is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.