The past 15-years of medical research into the effectiveness of chiropractic treatment have yielded some interesting results. Recent medical research demonstrates that chiropractic care is both safe and effective. Following are some of the recent clinical studies that support the effectiveness of spinal adjustments for a variety of conditions.

For Chronic Low Back Pain“Patients with chronic low back pain treated by chiropractors showed greater improvement and satisfaction at one month than patients treated by family physicians. A higher proportion of chiropractic patients (56 percent vs. 13 percent) reported that their low back pain was better or much better, whereas nearly one-third of medical patients reported their low back pain was worse or much worse.” —Nyiendo et al (2000), Journal of Manipulative and Physiological Therapeutics

In Comparison to Other Treatment Alternatives“42.7 percent of workers (with back injuries) who first saw a surgeon had surgery, in contrast to only 1.5 percent of those who saw a chiropractor. —Keeney et al (2012) Spine

“Acute and chronic chiropractic patients experienced better outcomes in pain, functional disability, and patient satisfaction. —Haas et al (2005) Journal of Manipulative and Physiological Therapeutics

For Headaches“Cervical spine manipulation was associated with significant improvement in headache outcomes in trials involving patients with neck pain and/or neck dysfunction and headache.” —Duke Evidence Report (2001)

“The results of this study show that spinal manipulative therapy is an effective treatment for tension headaches. The patients who received spinal manipulative therapy experienced a sustained therapeutic benefit in all major outcomes in contrast to the patients that received amitriptyline therapy.” —Journal of Manipulative and Physiological Therapeutics (1995)

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

For Neck Pain“After 12-weeks, about 57 percent of those who met with chiropractors and 48 percent who exercised reported at least a 75 percent reduction in pain, compared to 33 percent of the people in the medication group. After one year, approximately 53 percent of the drug-free groups continued to report at least a 75 percent reduction in pain compared to just 38 percent reduction among those who took medication. —Annals of Internal Medicine (2012)

Cost EffectivenessLow back pain initiated with a doctor of chiropractic saves 40 percent on health care costs when compared with care initiated through a medical doctor. The study also concluded that insurance companies that restrict access to chiropractic care for low back pain treatment may inadvertently pay more for care than they would if they removed such restrictions. —Liliedahl et al (2010), Journal of Manipulative and Physiological Therapeutics

Do Medical Doctors Recommend Chiropractic Care for their patients?Knowledgeable and up-to-date medical doctors recommend chiropractic care for their patients because research shows that chiropractic spinal adjustments are both safe and effective.

My AdvicePut a great chiropractor on your health team. You have nothing to lose except the pain you are experiencing.