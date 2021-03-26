As a licensed health insurance agent and broker, I ask my clients to contact me first if they need any assistance with their plan. This article describes a situation encountered by more than one of my clients this past year. Don’t ever hesitate to question a bill you receive. Just because you’ve received the bill does not mean you owe it.
Here’s the chain of events. You receive a bill from a hospital or medical service you’ve used before. My clients’ bills ranged from $1,500 to a staggering $13,000. This is not to imply that the biller is doing the wrong thing: mistakes happen and are corrected. The bill may date back to 2019, or more recently where you paid your share of cost at the time of service. Each of my client searched their Explanation of Benefit statements, and their payment records, but the question remained: do you actually owe this bill?
Your action plan: Contact your agent for their assistance and/or contact your insurance carrier. While its challenging to call the plan and possibly endure long hold times, rerouting to other departments and repeating the problem each time, insurance plans do their best to provide good customer service. Having your agent initiate a three-way call to the plan with you on the line can help. The agent is able to take notes and assist with the call. There’s generally a favorable outcome, no matter what the problem. In the cases of my clients ranging from $1,500 to the $13,000 bill, each billing matter has been successfully and promptly resolved. Not one client owed a penny.
Medicare has protections in place for its beneficiaries to address this situation. When providers agree to treat Medicare beneficiaries, they must follow strict Medicare billing rules. Providers are prohibited from billing you for more charges outside of Medicare’s approved fees and rules. This is called balance billing. For Medicare Advantage members, this protection is found in your plan’s Evidence of Coverage. Your responsibility is to satisfy your plan’s deductible, if any, as well as to pay your copays or coinsurance for care from your plan. You pay nothing more, even if a payment amount is in dispute, or if the carrier did not pay the full amount the provider charged.
For Medicare Supplement members, your provider bills Medicare first for Medicare to pay its share of Medicare approved expenses, and the remainder is paid by the supplemental plan. Depending on the type of provider and whether the provider accepts Medicare’s payment as payment in full (called “assignment”) or not, there are maximum rates in place for services and set rules on how much Medicare will pay. If you receive a bill such as I’ve described earlier, contact your agent, the supplemental carrier, or the billing office listed on the statement you’ve received to question the bill. You’ll have resolution with no additional payment from you as the member.
Here’s the rest of the story. One client reluctantly concluded that this must be the cost of the services received and paid the $1,500 bill. I’d called him to say hello and learned of the bill and his payment. A three-way call to the plan proved he owed nothing, and the client stopped payment on his check he’d mailed the day before. Stop before you mail that payment—you may not owe that bill!
Leah Sugar Kari, AMR, FHIAS, is a local licensed life and health insurance agent specializing in showing Medicare eligible people their insurance options. Reach Leah for comments at (520) 484-3807 or email leahkari4@gmail.com. (TTY users dial 711.)