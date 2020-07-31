A lot can change in a year, or even a month. If you have experienced major changes in your health or finances, your current Medicare plan may no longer fit your needs.
The good news is that Medicare Special Needs Plans (SNPs) can help Medicare beneficiaries in these situations. Even better, you may not have to wait until the next Annual Election Period (AEP). Special enrollment periods allow eligible Medicare beneficiaries the opportunity to enroll anytime of the year.
SNPs are Medicare Advantage plans that are only open to individuals who meet the criteria for that plan. All SNPs include prescription drug coverage, and many provide additional benefits designed to help their members.
Enrollment in SNPs is allowed throughout the year for eligible beneficiaries. When enrollees no longer meet the criteria for a plan, they will have to leave the plan, but they will be given another special enrollment period to enroll in another plan.
Ask yourself three questions to see if you may qualify:
- Have You Been Diagnosed with a Chronic Condition?
Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNPs) serve beneficiaries with certain chronic health conditions. Different C-SNPs cater to different illnesses, including diabetes, cancer, stroke, cardiovascular disorders and other chronic conditions. If you have been diagnosed with a chronic condition, check to see if there are any C-SNPs in your coverage area that cater to that condition.
- Have You Moved into a Nursing Facility?
Institutional Special Needs Plans (I-SNPs) cater to beneficiaries who live in a nursing home or other institution. Beneficiaries who require nursing home care may also qualify for enrollment in an I-SNP.
If you require nursing care at home or in an institution, see what I-SNPs are available in the area.
- Have You Become Eligible for Medicaid?
Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs) cater to individuals who are eligible in both Medicaid and Medicare. Medicaid eligibility varies from state to state and is based on factors including income. In order for the beneficiary to apply for Medicaid, they will need to contact the state Medicaid office. Beneficiaries can also see if they qualify through the Health Insurance Marketplace.
Enrollment in two programs (Medicare and Medicaid) at the same time can get complicated, but D-SNPs simplify coverage and help ensure that eligible enrollees don’t pay more than they should. If you are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, see what D-SNPs are available in the area.
Check with your Medicare Consultant
Don’t wait until the next annual election period. If you have experienced health or financial changes, you may not realize that help is available. Check in with your Medicare coverage consultant or adviser to see if your needs have changed. If you in fact need a new plan, see if you qualify for a special enrollment period to join a special needs plan.
Kenneth Kiker, CHC spent 49 years in the insurance industry before retiring in 2011 after working in United Healthcare’s Tucson office for six years specializing in their Medicare division. He continues to work with Medicare beneficiaries helping them with their Medicare coverage decisions. Ken achieved his Certified Health Consultant (CHC) designation in 1990 after attending The CHC School of Marketing at Purdue University and passing a series of national program exams. Email me at kennethk40@outlook.com.