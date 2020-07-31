Home delivered meals! Rides to doctor’s appointments! Hearing aids for a zero-dollar copay, dental exams and cleanings, too! The message, delivered by a national sports icon in less than a minute, dominates the airwaves. Those benefits are useful, and should we call, a licensed insurance agent will provide information about Medicare Advantage (Medicare Part C) plans and those benefits. When I listen to these ads, I think of the potential of someone leaving their existing plan where they may be paying premiums, for a zero or lower premium cost. I hope they get all the facts they need to make a fully informed decision.
As with everything, the devil’s in the details. Not every Medicare Advantage plan (hereafter referenced as MAPDs) includes every benefit listed in the ad. Meals may be offered by some plans, but require a hospital stay—and it’s a limited number of meals. Transportation generally requires a minimum of 72 hours’ notice and is restricted to plan approved destinations. Dental exams and cleanings may use network dentists only, and the hearing aid benefit at a zero-dollar copay may be restricted to only one of the many plans in your area and a limited selection.
MAPDs are a fine way for you to access your Medicare benefit if you understand their structure and their requirements. MAPDs must include every benefit of the Original Medicare Parts A and B to be approved by Medicare and most include prescription drug coverage. MAPDs limit the amount you pay out of your pocket for medical care which keeps costs contained. Extras, as discussed, complete this bundle of benefits.
MAPDs are either HMOs (health maintenance organizations) or PPOs (preferred provider organizations.) Members may pay a zero-dollar monthly premium, or a premium based on their benefits. HMOs generally require referrals to see specialists. Care is provided only by network providers in your plan’s service area, and out of area care is limited to emergency and urgent care. PPOs don’t require referrals, and you can receive care outside of your plan’s service area. Stay in network and enjoy lower costs. Venture out of network and you’ll pay higher costs. Both HMOs and PPOs have requirements and responsibilities for you to be a member. Following the requirements of your plan is crucial, for unauthorized services will not be paid for by your plan or Medicare.
Buyer, beware. At certain times of the year when seniors are able to change their Medicare plans, the ad frequency increases. If you are on Original Medicare and have a Medicare supplement, your coverage is structured differently, and you are paying monthly premiums for the supplement and for a standalone prescription drug plan. Medicare Supplement plans help pay for the costs of care that Original Medicare doesn’t cover, such as deductibles, copays and coinsurances. They allow you to access care anywhere in the United States from any provider that accepts Medicare and require no referrals or networks. These plans appeal to those who travel or want the freedom and flexibility to seek care wherever they are.
Think twice. If these ads catch your attention and you make that call, you may be asked if you’d like to change from your Medicare Supplement and drug plan to a Medicare Advantage. Ask all the questions you wish, resolve to not enroll with the first call, and step back and weigh your options.
Both MAPDs and supplements are fine, but distinctly different ways of accessing your Part A and Part B benefits. Leaving your Medicare Supplement coverage is an important decision. If you do leave your supplement coverage and enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan, be certain you have all the information you need to make the best decision for yourself. Depending on the amount of time you’ve been away from your supplement, should you wish to return to your supplemental policy in the future, you may be required to answer medical questions to reenter the plan. Helpful resources are Medicare at 1-800-633-4227 (TTY 1-877-486-2048), and your Arizona State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) which provides free local health insurance counseling to people with Medicare (1-800-432-4040).
There’s nothing wrong with these ads. It’s important to review your coverage and there may be features that would make a real difference in your accessing your healthcare. Ask your neighbors and your friends what they like about the plans they have, and definitely your agent about what plans and benefits are available. Be certain to get the facts before the facts get you.
Leah Sugar Kari, Certified Medical Representative, and retired pharmaceutical representative, is a local, licensed life and health insurance broker specializing in showing Medicare eligible people their insurance options in Tucson. Reach Leah for comments at (520) 484-3807 or email leahkari4@gmail.com. (TTY users dial 711.)