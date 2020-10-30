Dr. Michael Miles, 70, passed away on May 16, 2020, in Oracle, of a heart attack. He is survived by Molly Miles, Judy Grace, Joe Miles and John Miles.
Michael served his country, receiving an honorable discharge from the Navy. He earned a degree as a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from the highly regarded Bastyr University and Medical School in Seattle. He also earned a Bachelor’s degree in psychology.
He practiced for many years as a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine at the Swan Clinic for Natural Healing in Tucson. In 2014, founded the Catalina Clinic for Integrative Medicine. Michael held a special interest in intravenous chelation therapy used in the treatment of cardiovascular disease. He was also very active in cancer research. He was compassionate, sincere, and a strong advocate for an individual’s health who focused on treating chronic and degenerative diseases, digestive disorders, and hormonal imbalances, as well as allergies and infections of all kinds. He preferred non-toxic treatment techniques that include botanical medicine, clinical nutrition, and homeopathy.
Michael loved flying in the skies, sailing the seas, biking on the open road or hiking in nature’s wonderland. He was a renaissance man who loved breathing new life into anything vintage much as he did for the human body through his naturopathic medicine. He preferred the challenge of reinvigorating over discarding.
Services are tentatively scheduled for July 15 and will be announced when more information is available. Visit forevermissed.com for more information and to leave a special note or photo.