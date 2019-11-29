In SaddleBrooke, December brings even more opportunities to socialize and feast. Included in this article are some simple strategies I use to keep me comfortable in my clothes.
Be Mindful as you ready for the event. Consider the celebration more than the food. Get prepared to engage in pleasant conversations. Food and beverage consumption can be secondary. Once you arrive, begin with a glass of flavored water. When you do start eating, take time to savor every bite. Try putting your fork down as you chew each mouthful and swallow before speaking.
Six P's for Parties:
Provide
Contribute a healthy dish creatively displayed. Modify recipes by substituting less nutritious ingredients and offer smaller portions. For a decadent yet nutrient-dense dessert, try my recipe for Brandy Chocolate Mousse.
Peruse
Before filling your plate, survey all the options to identify special foods. This strategy allows you to choose the most amazing and favorite foods.
Pile On
Vegetables and fruits are nutrient-dense, and usually low in calories. At a buffet, fill half your plate with them. At a cocktail party, begin with a vegetable option that you or your thoughtful host provided.
Pass By
Don't eat foods that keep you coming back for more. I recall the Ruffle's Chips advertisement, "…bet you can't eat just one." Other options to skip include bread, rolls, and crackers made with refined grains.
Beverages can be a surprising source of calories. For example, a one-cup serving of eggnog provides a whopping 350 calories. A shot of alcohol adds at least another 100 calories. Sure, you can opt to have this as a once-a-year treat but decide in advance which other treats you will forgo.
Pause
Many seasonal treats are abundant with calories. For example, See's Candies Chocolate Walnut Fudge provides 200 calories per piece (1.5 ounces). When you chose to indulge, be mindful and savor each nibble.
Before you go back for seconds, take a pause. If after ten minutes you still desire more, go ahead.
Planning
With a little planning and mindfulness, you can still "Eat, Drink and Be Merry." Every day choose to eat a bit less and move a bit more. At the events choose your splurges wisely.