Almost everybody loves the sunshine and understands it is a basic or even key ingredient for our health. And, indeed, it does so much for us such as convert Vitamin D through our skin, cause tanning through the melanocytes to help protect us and synchronize our wake-sleep cycle with blue-light dominance in the morning and more yellow-orange light in the evenings. Recent evidence even points to its ability to create as much as 95 percent of our melatonin via the near-infrared light that easily penetrates our clothing when outside. Another fascinating measurement is the amount of lux or lumens we need and get when outside versus being inside, even near windows, which can be as dramatic as 10,000 vs. 100.

Yet, what about all the skin damage, photo-aging and worrying about too much sun? Well, some is warranted but more and more we are realizing and learning the sun is our friend, necessary for not only life but a healthy life. Other factors, such as poor diets with a lack of quality, high-dose antioxidants found mainly in the right plant foods, play a key role in skin health and our reaction to the suns multitude of rays (think ultraviolet, infrared and X-ray). Bad fats in our diet, like rancid oil, nuts and over-cooked meat and processed, high-fat foods, are incorporated into our bodies as subcutaneous fats that are damaged more easily by the suns radiation and worsened with out the protection of an antioxidant rich diet (think colorful fruits, veggies and supplements like CoQ10, Fish Oil, Vitamins C, D and E).

So, for ease I like to call it the Sun and French-fry phenomenon where we “are what we eat” and that includes skin damage instead of protection from our diet and not only just “sun damage”. Yes, photo-aging will occur for all of us if we are lucky enough to live to a “ripe-old-age”, but this can be enhanced with a good diet and common-sense sunning. This includes building a tan without burning and spending less-time in the sun, actually, by exposing your skin at midday, ideally at least 50 percent of it, for about 10 to 20 minutes for most skin types and then cover up the rest of the time. This is an excellent strategy but not always possible or necessary.

So, I recommend to my patients to find your balance and understand we need sun, try hard not to burn, be careful with your diet, but also toxic sunscreens, and dig-in to the abundance of new data, information and studies on skin health, not just disease. For more great info and references, check out the new book with thousands of citations entitled: “Embrace The Sun“, where the evidence is discussed in-depth regarding how many types of cancer and diseases are prevented by the sun vs. how many it causes (it’s about 250 to one!). And the interesting comparative studies showing the more actinic or solar keratosis and squamous cell type cancers one has, the less their risk of melanomas. Confirming sun exposure does not trigger melanoma, it actually helps prevent it.