The Universal Life Force Energy known as Reiki Natural Healing will assist you in all your healing needs. Imagine starting off the New Year with more Energy along with the ability to heal your discomforts in your everyday life, which will assist you in carrying yourself through the New Year and beyond. Your opportunity to learn and utilize this amazing healing modality is yours in the upcoming First Degree Reiki Natural Healing Class with Reiki Master, Patti Gould.
This 12-hour, two-day, one-of-a-kind class is taking place on Friday, January 28 and Saturday, January 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. right here in SaddleBrooke. Your will learn the History of Reiki, the hand positions on how to give treatments to yourself, your family and others including plants and animals. You will receive four initiations to start the flow of Energy in your hands.
Upon completion you will receive an Internationally recognized Certificate suitable for framing. Would you like to experience the Healing Energy of Reiki Natural Healing? Your opportunity awaits you at the upcoming Wellness Integrated Network “WIN” presentation during our "Fit Fest" or Fitness Festival on Friday, January 7 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. as we incorporate “Mini Reiki Treatments” by Reiki Master, Patti Gould and her students into our program on living a good healthy Lifestyle throughout 2022. Start your New Year off with this amazing First Degree Reiki Class. Come to our First Friday WIN presentation and experience what Reiki is with our offering of "mini treatments" this Friday, January 7.