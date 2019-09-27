The 2019 SaddleBrooke Health Fair will be Saturday, October 12, at 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This year, the Health Fair has expanded and there will be activities at both the SaddleBrooke One clubhouse and the MountainView clubhouse.
This year, you will find immunization and lab testing from Walgreens and HealthWaves located in the MountainView classrooms.
At MountainView
Flu, pneumonia and pneumonia shots are available in the classrooms at MountainView. Both Walgreens and HealthWaves will also offer the new Shingrix vaccine for shingles if you make advance arrangements. To make arrangements for a Shingrix shot, please call Walgreens Pharmacy at (520) 531-8537 or HealthWaves at (480) 968-1886.
Immunizations Include:
- Flu: standard, high dose, or quadrivalent
- Pneumonia and pneumonia Prevnar 13® booster
- Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) booster
As they have in the past, HealthWaves will do official lab testing. No prescription is necessary for thyroid, hemoglobin, A1C, prostate, comprehensive blood count, rheumatoid arthritis, C-reactive protein and allergies. Details and fasting requirements will be posted at www.sbseniors.org.
Three local doctors will present mini-lectures in the Sonoran Room at MountainView. Stop there before or after your shots or use the luxury shuttles to transfer back and forth.
9:15 a.m. – Demonstration of a spinal cord stimulator for back pain by Dr. Eric Cornidez of the Pain Institute of Southern Arizona (PISA). If you or someone you know suffers from debilitating back pain, this will give you a chance to see the actual implant.
10:00 a.m. – Plastic surgery for cosmetic and medical needs by Dr. Richard Hess. Dr. Hess, one of Tucson's top plastic surgeons, will discuss facial cosmetic and medical surgery, hand surgery, skin cancer surgery and reconstruction as well as cosmetic needs after weight loss.
10:45 a.m. – Breast Cancer Awareness Month – Dr. Karen Hendershott, breast surgeon, will discuss management of genetic, familial and triple negative breast cancer as well as reconstructive surgery. She is also highly skillful in detection and treatment with the goal of optimal outcomes and minimally invasive techniques.
At SaddleBrooke One
Drop Box for Eyeglasses and Medications
When you approach the front doors, you can drop off unused medications - no liquids, no needles. Catalina-Oro Valley Lions Club will collect old eyeglasses (sunglasses, reading and prescription), hearing aids and hearing aid batteries.
Health Fair Welcomes VA for First Time
The Health Fair welcomes the Veteran’s Administration (VA) Health Care System for the first time. They will provide educational materials on health promotion/disease prevention classes available to veterans and more. Stop by and meet them.
Hospitals
New doctors have recently joined Northwest Healthcare/Oro Valley Hospital system, so it is an excellent time to learn about this convenient local network.
Banner University of Arizona Cancer Center will do verbal cancer screening.
Tucson Medical Center (TMC) will provide stroke and advance planning information and discuss osteoporosis.
Carondelet Health Network and Medical Center will be on hand to familiarize you with their services and physicians. Dr. Karen Hendershott, a local breast surgeon, will give a mini-lecture in the MountainView Sonoran Room at 11:00 a.m.
Banner University Medical Center’s trauma unit will focus on fall prevention.
College of Pharmacy
The University of Arizona’s College of Pharmacy does free screenings for blood glucose, A1C, cholesterol and hypertension. Pharmacy students are carefully selected for this event and work under the supervision of their professor. This is always a favorite exhibit.
Free Health Screenings
- Healthy Skin Dermatology, underwriter of the Health Fair, offers free skin cancer screenings on the lower level of the SaddleBrooke One clubhouse.
- Heroes of Hearing gives free hearing tests and wax removal in the crafts. building. Check in at the clubhouse to sign up.
- Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman, Hunter Eye Care offer free vision screening on the lower level of the clubhouse.
- Center for Venous Disease does visual vein screening for varicose veins, etc.
- Alzheimer’s Research will conduct free memory screening.
- Ted Robu offers mini-massages.
- The Lion’s Club demonstrates quick vision tests.
- Vital Moves gives balance tests.
