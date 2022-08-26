The increased use of screen viewing , such as cell phone, tablets, computer and television has had a detrimental effect on eyes. There are some moves that can be made to rebalance and retrain the eye muscles. Parkinson’s disease contributes to gaze fixation, and reduction of blinking.

Eye Comfort exercises, Blinking. (Moistens) Yawning, (produces tears) expose eyes to natural light. Close eyes., Slowly and gently move eyes up to the ceiling, then slowly down to the floor. Repeat three times. Close eyes. Slowly and gently move eyes to the left, then slowly to the right. Repeat three times.

Focus Change. Hold one finger a few inches away form the eye. Focus on the finger. Slowly move the finger away. Focus far into the distance and then back to the finger. Slowly bring the finger back to within a few inches of the eye. Focus on something more than eight-feet away. Repeat three times.

Check out ors.od.nih.gov/sr/dohs/HealthAndWellness/Ergonomics/Pages/exercises.aspx. Eyes have neurons outside the skull, a light in the morning helps to adjust the circadian rhythm. Also check out youtube.com/watch?v=gjV-Yrh7mxk.

