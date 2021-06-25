On Friday, July 2, at 1 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom, Valerie Kogut, MA, RD, LDN, will speak on "Fighting Cancer With Your Fork". The program will include information of preventative strategies as well as help for those who already have cancer. Val is a registered dietitian and graduate of the University of Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine health coaching and integrative health and lifestyle program under the direction of Dr. Andrew Weil.
Ms. Kogut has experience teaching nutrition related topics to diverse audiences. She also has experience doing individual and group health coaching. Her expertise is in combining conventional nutrition therapy with the intelligent use of holistic therapies. Val has been involved in different aspects of healthcare for the past 30-years. Her focus now is on prevention including the use of dietary supplements such as hemp oil.
Val is currently the clinical placement coordinator at the University of Arizona College of Nursing for the nurse practitioner program. Prior to this position, she provided nutrition therapy to cancer patients for many years.
Following the meeting, Reiki Master Patti Gould will be offering complimentary mini-Reiki treatments. The mini-treatments are done while a person sits in a chair. Reservations for the mini-treats will be limited and will be done on a first come, first served basis!
In addition to our First Friday Seminars at the MountainView Ballroom, the Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke continues to support you in many other ways...
- Facebook: Our Facebook pages is chocked full of humor (laughter is the best medicine), articles, and wellness information. Be sure to like our page. Visit https://www.facebook.com/win.sbaz.
- Newsletters: To sign up for our email distribution list, send your name and email address to winsbaz@gmail.com.
- Zoom and Small Group Classes: We will offer classes, meetings, and other events through Zoom and small in person classes. If you are not currently using Zoom, you will need to download the app from zoom.us first. Zoom meetings and the small in person classes are by invitation only. To receive an invitation to a zoom class or the location of an in personal class, email your name and which class you want to winsbaz@gmail.com
The Wellness Integrated Network is open to all SaddleBrooke residents. Come join our community of learners as we find out how to make our golden years even more golden. Watch for details in the papers and other announcements. You can also contact Barbara Barr or Patti Gould at winsbaz@gmail.com or call Barbara at (520) 358-1111 or Patti at (808) 281-9001.